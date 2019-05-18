Car ignites after crashing into tree in Cutler Bay; no injuries

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the aid of a driver who lost control and hit a tree to avoid a hitting dog in Cutler Bay, causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Southwest 99th Avenue and Montego Bay Drive, at around 3 a.m., Saturday.

When crews arrived, they found a blue Hyundai Veloster that had caught fire after hitting a tree.

Officials said the driver lost control of the car trying to avoid colliding with a dog that was crossing the street.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

