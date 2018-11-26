Car hit by stray gunfire while driving down Palmetto Expressway

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a car was hit by stray gunfire while driving down the Palmetto Expressway overnight.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, witnesses said passengers in a white Porsche and another white car were shooting at each other on the eastbound Palmetto near Northwest 27th Avenue, early Monday morning.

A third car was hit by stray gunfire. One bullet went through the bumper and ended up in the trunk while another bullet went through the back windshield.

While FHP was investigating, they received a call that a man went the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators are now working with that man and a person who witnessed the incident.

“He witnessed the exchange of gunfire between those two vehicles and his vehicle was struck twice. Thank God he did not sustain any injuries, he is a witness to this and he is assisting us in the investigation,” said FHP trooper Joe Sanchez.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

