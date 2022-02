MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a call regarding a car that ran into a laundromat in Miami Springs.

The incident took place at a Coin Laundry near the 300 block of North Poinciana Boulevard, Saturday.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital.

The incident is under investigation.

