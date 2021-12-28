WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A memorial has been set up and continues to grow after a hit-and-run horror claimed the lives of two children.

Firefighters said all victims were under the age of 10 and police are still searching for the reckless driver.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said they located the car involved.

“This was children,” one woman said. “They didn’t even much get a chance to really know what life is really all about.”

Just two days after Christmas, families are forced to face the tragic reality.

“It hurt real bad and they not even none of my kids or my grandchildren, but it just hurts,” one woman said.

Police have identified the two victims as 6-year-old Andrea Fleming and 5-year-old Kylie Jones.

Draya Fleming, 9, Laziyah Stokes, 9, Johnathan Carter, 10, and Audre Fleming, 2, were all transported to the hospital for treatment.

“On the ground, sitting down, holding her hand talking to her,” said neighbor Harriet Lewis.

She heard the crash and ran out to help.

“I said, ‘It’s one more here underneath the car, she’s underneath the car. Y’all need to pull her from underneath the car.'”

She said good Samaritans rushed over to help as she comforted the young girl who was badly hurt and bleeding.

“Just hear my voice. Don’t go. Don’t sleep. Hear my voice,'” Lewis said she told the young girl.

The tragedy happened in Wilton Manors along Northwest Ninth Avenue just south of Oakland Park Boulevard, Monday afternoon.

“He went around the bus and he came on the curb, onto the curb where the kids was waiting for they father,” Lewis said.

Police are now searching for the driver behind the crash as a family and community are changed forever.

“People in the world is evil,” one woman said.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

