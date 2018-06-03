NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car fire on the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade caused traffic on the roadway to shut down completely, Sunday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the fire near Northwest 57th Avenue, just before 4 p.m.

Video sent in by a 7News viewer shows the vehicle fully engulfed.

Another video of the car fire on the Palmetto Expressway near NW 57th Ave @wsvn pic.twitter.com/bvWcSMikE2 — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) June 3, 2018

Investigators did not specify what may have led to the blaze or whether there was someone in the car at the time it caught fire.

Authorities temporarily shut down the expressway in both directions. At around 4:30 p.m., they began to reopen lanes.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.