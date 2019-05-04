Car fire spreads to Miami Gardens home; no injuries

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A car explosion set a house ablaze in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the fire along the 4300 block of Northwest 198th Terrace, Saturday afternoon.

Officials said an explosion ignited in the car, and then the flames spread to the house.

Area resident Luis Perez said he initially thought the noise was construction work, but his grandmother alerted him about the blaze.

“We ran outside, and we were just trying to make sure that the guy, the people that were inside, that they got out,” said Perez, “and they did, which we were really glad about.”

Neighbors watched as fire rescue worked to control the blaze.

Perez took out his smartphone and began recording the scene as heavy smoke spilled over a wall and onto the street as cars drove by the house.

“I just felt like the heat of the fire going on, and it was just really scary,” he said, “’cause that was the first time I ever witnessed that, and it was just really, really crazy that I’m seeing it in person while I was recording it. It was just crazy.”

Parts of the home were left charred by the blaze. One side of the roof was destroyed.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

