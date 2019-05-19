NB lane closures on Turnpike after car fire in South Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car fire along the Florida Turnpike in South Miami-Dade has led to the closure of all but one northbound lane in the area.

Cellphone video sent in to 7News shows the vehicle fully engulfed in flames near the Allapattah Road exit, Sunday afternoon.

Traffic cameras showed considerable traffic backups, with just one northbound lane open.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

