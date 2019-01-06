HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car burst into flames along A1A near Haulover Beach, causing the closure of northbound lanes.

The call initially came in as a medical emergency along Collins Avenue. When fire crews responded, they found the vehicle completely engulfed.

Video of the blaze was posted to Twitter.

A1A northbound after Bal Harbour is shut down. Massive car fire #miami @TotalTrafficMIA pic.twitter.com/xQw54wtu7i — Carlos Roncajolo (@rojom3) January 6, 2019

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

No one was hurt.

The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.