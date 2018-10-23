Car fire prompts lane closures on northbound I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a car fire on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene after flames consumed a car near State Road 84, just before 4 p.m., Tuesday.

Traffic delay I-95 northbound at 595! Vehicle on fire with right 2 lanes of I95 northbound blocked by the airport. @FTLCityNews @FtLaudFire pic.twitter.com/DqYaET4A1j — FLFR PIO (@FtLaudFire) October 23, 2018

As of 4:15 p.m., three right lanes were blocked as officials worked to determine the cause of the fire and remove the vehicle from the scene.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

