Car fire prompts heavy delays on northbound I-95 in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a car fire along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the blaze just south of State Road 112, after 5 p.m., Friday.

Two Miami Beach Police officers were headed home along the highway when they came across the car just before it caught fire.

VEHICLE ON FIRE: MBPD Officers Hicks and Nelson were driving home on i95 north when they spotted this vehicle about to catch fire. They quickly had both passengers exit and waited as Miami Fire and @FHPMiami arrived. Thankfully no injuries. pic.twitter.com/4PoqL8yKHT — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) December 7, 2018

Officers Hicks and Nelson assisted in getting the occupants out to safety.

The officers parked their cruisers to block two right lanes as they waited on Florida Highway Patrol and Miami Fire Rescue units.

As of 6 p.m., one right lane remains blocked.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It remains unknown if anyone was injured.

