Car fire prompts evacuation at Conrad Hotel

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews extinguished a fire inside a Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel’s parking lot, Friday morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan, crews responded to the Conrad Hotel at 551 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. just before 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, a car was on fire on the fifth floor of the parking garage.

The fire was eventually extinguished, but the amount of smoke caused an entire evacuation of the building. 7Skyforce was over the scene, where guests were standing outside along A1A.

The hotel released a statement that reads, “Conrad Fort Lauderdale can confirm that a car fire in the garage at the hotel has been contained and extinguished. Guests and Team Members were successfully evacuated from the premises. The wellbeing, safety and security of our guests is of paramount importance. The hotel continues to make every effort to ensure all practices and standards are in line with strict safety and security regulations.”

Guests have yet to be allowed back into the hotel as of 9 a.m.

