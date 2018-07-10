Car fire on Turnpike extension shuts down traffic in southbound lanes

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A car fire along the Florida Turnpike near the Hard Rock Stadium has shut down the southbound lanes.

A Miami-Dade Police officer responded to the scene first where the car could be seen engulfed in flames in Miramar on the Turnpike approaching Northwest 27th Avenue, Tuesday, around 4:45 p.m.

The fire has since been contained by Miramar Fire Rescue officials, but officials have closed off two southbound lanes.

The vehicle is currently along the shoulder near the southbound lanes of the Turnpike.

Florida Highway Patrol officials are currently guiding traffic.

No injuries have been reported.

