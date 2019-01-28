Car fire on I-95 leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car fire along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 left one dead and two injured.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m., Monday morning near Southwest 10th Street in Deerfield Beach.

According to Broward County Fire Rescue, two adults suffered head injuries and were taken to Broward Health North’s Trauma Center.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

The lanes have since reopened.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.