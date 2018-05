TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - A car fire stalled traffic at a busy intersection in Tamarac, Thursday morning.

The fire was the result of a two-car wreck involving a gray sedan, occurring along University Drive and McNab Road.

Tamarac Fire Rescue transported one woman to University Hospital and Medical Center with minor injuries.

