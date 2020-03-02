Car fire forces lane closures on northbound lanes of Turnpike

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two left lanes had to be shut down due to a car fire in the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene near Okeechobee Road close to 5 p.m., Monday.

According to officials, two cars collided and one caught fire as a result.

No injuries were reported, and the scene has since been cleared.

