OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A car fire on Interstate 95 has caused heavy traffic delays for morning commuters in Oakland Park.

Traffic cameras captured firefighters on the scene along the southbound lanes of I-95 near the Oakland Park Boulevard exit, Friday morning.

Dark smoke could be seen billowing from the vehicle.

Drivers should seek alternate routes to avoid traffic delays.

