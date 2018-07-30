Car fire causes traffic delays on Florida Turnpike north of Bird Road

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car fire on the Florida Turnpike had traffic backed up in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the fire on the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike, north of Bird Road, just after 3 p.m., Monday.

The fire has been put out, and officials said there appeared to be no injuries as a result.

Let miami know there’s a fire on 117 n Bird on turnpike N/B 💯@OfficialJoelF pic.twitter.com/k7GY9HZGd8 — OIGRES (@Itssergiodoe_) July 30, 2018

Traffic was backed up in the area as rescue crews worked to put out the blaze.

As of 4 p.m., all lanes were reopened, and the scene was cleared.

