Car fire causes 5-car pileup in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car fire caused a massive car pileup on a road in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Copans Road, Thursday.

According to a officials, a car caught fire, forcing the driver to pull over.

The car was then struck by another vehicle, causing a five-vehicle pileup.

The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

