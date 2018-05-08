Car fire blocks 2 lanes on eastbound MacArthur Causeway

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two of the eastbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway have been closed at Fountain Street due to a car fire.

Video submitted by a 7News viewer shows the car engulfed with flames.

Crews have put out the flames, but two lanes remain blocked, leaving only one lane for cars to get by.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

It is recommended that motorists seek alternative routes, such as the Julia Tuttle Causeway or the Venetian Causeway.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.