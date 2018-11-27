Car fatally strikes pedestrian along Turnpike in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Miami Gardens.

It happened at around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, along the northbound lanes of the Turnpike, near Northwest 199th Street.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a pedestrian was struck and killed.

7Skforce flew over the scene, where a body could be seen on the side of the road, covered by a yellow tarp.

As a result, two left lanes are blocked, causing heavy traffic delays.

