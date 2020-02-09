Car enthusiasts gather on final day of Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Car enthusiasts flocked to the final day of the 14th annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance at the Boca Raton Resort and Club.

The charitable event, whose proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, celebrated its final night, Sunday.

“Today’s event has been an awesome day, and we need to thank Rita and Rick Case, our event founders who actually established our choncord,” Brian Quail, the president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Broward, said.

The event was founded and directed by Rick and Rita Case of the Rick Case Automotive Group.

The pair have been volunteering at the three-day gathering for more than 10 years with the goal of helping over 12,000 at-risk youths.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.