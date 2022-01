NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A semi-truck and a sedan crashed in Northwest Miami-Dade, leaving the car partially underneath the truck.

The crash happened along Northwest 119th Street, Friday morning.

It remains unclear if any of the drivers involved were injured.

The sedan has since been towed away from the scene.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.