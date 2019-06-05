Car, duplex catches fire in El Portal

EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to a duplex that caught fire in El Portal.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the home along Northeast 90th Street and Northeast 2nd Avenue, at around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday.

According to fire officials, the fire may have started on the roof of the home and spread to an SUV and some power lines.

“I just got off work, so I went home, and then I was inside putting my clothes on when, and I heard someone honking outside,” a homeowner said. “Then, when I went outside, there was fire, and my car was next to the car that burned, so I moved my car real quick, and then someone already called police, so I stood here as police arrived.”

7News cameras captured the parked car on fire in the home’s driveway.

Firefighters have since taken control of the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

