SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been hospitalized after his car drove into a canal in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The vehicle was found submerged underwater in the Snapper Creek canal near 97th Avenue.

Officials said an off-duty officer in the area was the first to respond to the scene. “He attempted, got in the water, tried to make the search and rescue on his own,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief John Meic. “We showed up, he came out the water. One of our guys was in the water, and they were able to get the vehicle and they did find one victim who they pulled out.”

The driver was taken to the hospital in a currently unknown condition.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

