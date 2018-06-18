Car drives into Biscayne Bay

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car drove into Biscayne Bay, Monday morning.

7Skyforce was over the scene in Miami Beach, near 10th Street and West Avenue, where a car was seen flipped over and in the water.

There is no road that leads into Biscayne Bay in the area, so the car would have had to go off-road, through a small grassy area and over walkways to reach the water.

Miami Beach Police have yet to confirm exactly how the car ended up in the water, however.

The condition of the driver, and if they were even in the car at the time of crash, is unknown.

