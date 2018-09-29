DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car burst into flames in a Deerfield Beach roadway.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the fire in the westbound lanes of Southwest 10th Street, just east of Military Trail, at around 2 p.m., Saturday.

Crews found a black sedan with fire erupting from the engine, pouring thick, black smoke out of the hood.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames, using water and foam.

The car was completely destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but officials said the driver explained to firefighters the vehicle recently had engine work done.

