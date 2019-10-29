Car crashes into West Miami-Dade liquor store

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car has made a crashing stop into a liquor store in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the University Center North shopping plaza, located along Southwest 16th Street and 107th Avenue, at around 12:45 p.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several people could be seen standing outside of the business while a silver Volvo SUV was parked inside the store.

An AT&T store and a Florida Career College appear to have also been affected by the crash, as students jumped in to help an adult female and child out of the car.

Rescue officials said one victim has been transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Crews are investigating the cause of the crash.

