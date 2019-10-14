Car crashes into West Broward canal

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews are currently on scene of a crash where a car landed in a West Broward canal.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, located along U.S. Route 27 just north of Alligator Alley at around 11:30 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where an Audi with an open trunk could be seen submerged in the water near a boat ramp.

It is unclear if the vehicle was occupied at the time of the crash.

