Car crashes into SW Miami-Dade YouFit

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car has made a smashing stop into a Youfit Health Club in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southwest 72nd Street and 157th Avenue just before 10:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Cellphone video captured by witness Stephanie Quintanilla showed the red Jetta crashed into the front area of the gym.

Authorities said the driver was not injured.

The vehicle has since been removed from the scene.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the gym where employees could be seen sweeping shattered glass and debris.

