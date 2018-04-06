Car crashes into police substation, person trapped in vehicle

MIAMI (WSVN) - A vehicle crashed into the side of a Miami Police substation and a person has been trapped inside the car, fire rescue said.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue, a car crashed into the side of the City of Miami Police’s North District substation near 62nd Street and Northwest 10th Avenue, just after 7 a.m. Units then discovered a person who was trapped in the vehicle.

PIO os arrival at our North District Sub Station where a vehicle was driven into a rear utility room of the station. pic.twitter.com/Ijed7kTT5z — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 6, 2018

City of Miami Police tweeted that a suspicious package and firearm were found inside the vehicle. The Bomb Squad has arrived on scene.

The condition of the victim is unknown, but fire rescue officials said it may be serious. 7Skyforce was over the scene, where a fire truck was being used to tow the car away and free the victim.

Officials have shut down 62nd Street east and westbound between Northwest 10th and 12th Avenue due to a heavy police and fire rescue presence.

