Car crashes into police substation, person pinned under car

MIAMI (WSVN) - A car crashed into the side of a Miami police substation and a person has been pinned in between the wall, fire rescue said.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue, a car crashed into the side of the police building near 62nd Street and Northwest 10th Avenue, just after 7 a.m. Units then discovered a person who was pinned in between the vehicle.

PIO os arrival at our North District Sub Station where a vehicle was driven into a rear utility room of the station. pic.twitter.com/Ijed7kTT5z — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 6, 2018

The condition of the victim remains unknown, but fire rescue officials say it may be serious. 7Skyforce was over the scene, where a fire truck was being used to tow the car away and free the victim.

62nd Street is shut down east and westbound between Northwest 10th and 12th Avenue due to a heavy police and fire rescue presence.

