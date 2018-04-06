Car crashes into police substation, man trapped in vehicle

MIAMI (WSVN) - A vehicle crashed into the side of a Miami Police substation, where fire rescue said a person was trapped inside the car.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue, the car crashed into the side of the Miami Police North District substation near 62nd Street and Northwest 10th Avenue, just after 7 a.m. Friday. Units then discovered a person who was trapped in the vehicle.

7Skyforce was over the scene, where a fire truck was being used to tow the car away and free the victim.

The unidentified driver was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

City of Miami Police also tweeted that a suspicious package and firearm were found inside the vehicle. The Bomb Squad has arrived on scene.

The substation has also been evacuated.

Due to a suspicious package and a firearm found in the vehicle that crashed into our NDSS, Bomb Squad has arrived and is actively investigating. NDSS is evacuated. Media staging area is at the NW corner of NW 11 Ave and 62 Street. pic.twitter.com/tzY2DOxjW9 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 6, 2018

“There’s no indication that it could have been intentional,” said Miami officer Kiara Delva. “That is something that we are looking into. As I stated earlier: It could have been a mechanical issue, it could be a medical issue. These are all of the different concerns we are looking into at this time to determine the cause of this accident.”

Officials have shut down Northwest 60th Street to 63rd Street from 10th Avenue to 12th Avenue due to a heavy police and fire rescue presence.

