Car crashes into NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a car made a crashing stop into a home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the house, located in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 94th Street at approximately 7:20 a.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured a heavily damaged white Toyota at the front of the property.

According to officials, the crash involved a MDPD officer, but they are said to be OK.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.