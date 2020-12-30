Car crashes into NW Miami-Dade home with family inside; no injuries

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car has crashed into a Northwest Miami-Dade home while family, including several children, were home.

The crash happened in the area of Northwest 101st Street and 10th Avenue, Wednesday night.

The car slammed through two fences before it crashed into one of the bedrooms, where a woman was sitting.

“I heard from this side — like ‘skrrrt’ — then boom,” one child said.

“It hit the first gate, then hit the second gate,” a second child said. “Then, it hit the house, and it crashed into the house.”

It’s not clear yet if the driver will be charged.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.