NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into a gas station in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The collision took place at the Marathon Gas Station on the corner of Northwest 62nd Street and 22nd Avenue, early Tuesday morning.

The gas station now has a huge hole in the side of the building.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.