Car crashes into North Miami store

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into a North MIami store Friday morning.

Surveillance video captured the crash, which happened at the Super Stop Food Store at 9:30 a.m. A white sedan was seen hopping the curb and crashing into the front of the store.

The driver, who asked to remain anonymous, said she hit the gas when she meant to press the brake.

A witness said he was playing a game when the crash happened.

Another man, who was inside of the store, said, “The next moment I heard was a bang, like the crashing of the glass, and when I looked, the car was halfway in and halfway out, and it smashed the glass window.”

No serious injuries were reported.

