NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver who said she accidentally hit the wrong pedal slammed into a food store in North Miami, causing significant damage to the business.

Surveillance video captured the crash, which happened at the Super Stop Food Store in North Miami, at 9:30 a.m., Friday. A white sedan was seen hopping the curb and crashing into the front of the store.

When asked whether she pressed on the gas instead of the brake pedal, the female driver. who asked to remain anonymous, replied, “Yes.”

A witness said he was playing a game when the crash happened.

Another man, who was inside of the store, said, “The next moment I heard was a bang, like the crashing of the glass, and when I looked, the car was halfway in and halfway out, and it smashed the glass window.”

No one was hurt.

However, the store is now in need of repairs.

