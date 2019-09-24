Car crashes into NE Miami-Dade furniture store

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into the entrance of a furniture store in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Police said the driver crashed into the front of the Addison House store near North Miami Avenue and Northeast 36th Street, Tuesday morning.

The crash caused apparent damage to the windows and concrete of the building.

Rescue crews treated one victim on the scene before transporting them to a nearby hospital.

The victim’s condition remains unknown.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.