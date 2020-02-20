Car crashes into NE Miami-Dade building

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews are on the scene of a crash where a vehicle ended up in a Northeast Miami-Dade building.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a call about a crashed vehicle at the scene near Northeast 185th Street and 14th Avenue just after 10:50 a.m., Thursday.

The driver was checked out by rescue personnel on scene.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a white vehicle could be seen under the covered front entrance of the Atrium Professional Plaza building.

A closer view showed the front half of the sedan crashed into a glass wall of one of the offices.

The office was occupied at the time of the crash, but those inside were not injured.

Several businesses in the building are private doctors offices and medical centers.

Cellphone video taken by a witness showed the moments right after the crash as several people surrounded the vehicle. The office could also be seen with the wall caved in and debris hanging from the ceiling.

Miami-Dade Police also responded to the scene.

