NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car went smashing through a pizza restaurant in Miami, Monday morning.

Police responded to a driver who lost control and crashed into a Little Caesars near Northwest 16th Street and 107th Avenue.

The business remains closed for the time being, pending major repairs.

The driver was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

