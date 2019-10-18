Car crashes into Latin Cafe in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car has crashed into a cafe in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash occurred at the Latin Cafe along the 8100 block of Southwest 40th Street, Friday.

Miami-Dade Police said a man somehow lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the business.

Allaine Barredo, a witness, said he is thankful that no one was injured in the crash.

“Luckily, nobody was sitting at the bench, where usually I sit there all the time,” he said. “Just opened the store, and all of a sudden, this is a first.”

7SkyForce HD captured footage of the cafe’s broken windows as well damage done to the front of the Toyota SUV.

The crash remains under investigation.

