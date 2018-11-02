Car crashes into house in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A car has crashed into a house in Lauderhill.

Photos show the front end of the car inside the house, located near Northwest Eighth Court and 38th Avenue.

The driver said he was at a stop sign when a white truck pulled up to his car and tapped it. The driver accelerated to get away from the truck, but then he lost control when he tried to avoid another car in the road.

The driver then ended up crashing into the house.

No one was in that area of the house.

Lauderhill police are now searching for the white truck believed to be involved in the crash.

