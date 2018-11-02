Car crashes into house in Lauderhill; no injuries

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill homeowner is breathing a sigh of relief after a car came crashing into her home.

Photos show the front end of the vehicle inside a bedroom of the house, located near Northwest Eighth Court and 38th Avenue.

The homeowner, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, said she and her family got quite the wake-up call, early Friday morning.

“It was a loud boom. It was a loud boom sound,” she said.

A building inspector who came to the home has deemed it uninhabitable.

“It’s really bad. You can’t open the room door from the other side because everything is pushed in,” said the homeowner.

Deon, the driver of the Ford Taurus, said he was on his way to work when his car was hit.

“It was a white pickup truck at the stop sign behind me. It rammed me,” he said. “It caused me to accelerate a little more.”

But after Deon stepped on the gas, he lost control when he tried to avoid another car in the road.

“I saw this young lady. I swerved, I veered so we wouldn’t collide,” he said. “My car lost control. I ended up on that street, and I ended up in that house.”

The car smashed into the house, straight into a bedroom where the homeowner’s nephew sleeps. However, the room was empty at the time.

“My nephew is in that room sleeping, normally sleeps in that room,” said the homeowner. “He gets up at about 10 to go to work, and today he got up at 7 and went to work early.”

No one was hurt.

“Thank God nobody was in there today. Everybody’s all right,” said Deon.

Deon said the driver of the pickup truck fled the scene.

“They need to find this person because he caused this accident,” he said. “He cost me money, you know? He cost these people, he cost everybody money.”

The homeowner said this isn’t the first time a car has struck a home in her neighborhood.

“This is the second house on the same corner to have a car run into it on the corner, so something has to be done,” she said.

For now, Deon said, he’s just happy to be alive.

“It was scary. It was hard. It shook me,” he said. “It hurts. It could have been a lot worse. I could have been dead right now. My airbags came out. That means it was some hard impact.”

Lauderhill Police are now searching for the white truck believed to be involved in the crash.

If you have any information on this driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

