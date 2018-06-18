Car crashes into Hallandale Beach business, 1 injured

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a crash that sent a car slamming into he side of a Hallandale Beach business.

According to officials, it happened overnight, along North Dixie Highway, between Northwest First Street and West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Several windows of the Silk Flower shop were shattered.

One man was rushed to the hospital with traumatic injuries.

