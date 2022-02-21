FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into a Fort Lauderdale salon.

The vehicle crashed into the SWANK blow dry bar, located at 2216 E Oakland Park Blvd, at around 2:30 a.m., Monday.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, when officers arrived on the scene, they found two vehicles involved in a crash, one of which came to a stop at the salon.

7News cameras captured the shattered glass doors of the business.

The manager of the salon, Sher Filliager, said she had to cancel all her appointments for the day due to the damage left behind.

“An officer called me and said that two cars were involved, a drunk driver had come through my salon and to please get over here immediately, which I did,” said Filliager. “I got here at 3 and the place was covered in glass. All the water is running, all the electrical work is fine, it’s just this mess. I have to get the doors boarded up and for temporary we’ll just come in the back door.”

