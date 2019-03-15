Car crashes into fire truck in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into a fire rescue truck in Hollywood on Friday morning.

7SkyForce flew over the scene near Northwest 56th Avenue and 34th Street at around.

Police responded to the scene where a white car with heavy front-end damage and a fire truck with a fallen ladder could be seen.

It is unclear if there were any injuries as a result of the crash.

