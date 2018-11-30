Car crashes into fire rescue vehicle transporting patient in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire rescue vehicle was transporting a patient to Plantation General Hospital before a car slammed into it.

The car crashed into the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue vehicle at the intersection on West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 31st Avenue, Friday.

7Skyforce flew over the scene.

According to officials, a firefighter was hurt in that crash. Three people who were in the other car also needed medical assistance.

The patient that was being transported was not hurt.

