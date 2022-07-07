DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV collided with a fence and stopped inches away from the pool in a backyard.

The driver was on Griffin Road near Southwest 27th Avenue in Dania Beach when they went through the wooden gate, Thursday.

He told 7News he was tired after driving from the hospital where his wife was staying.

The family in the house woke up in shock when they heard the commotion in the middle of the night.

No injuries have been reported from this incident.

BSO is investigating the scene.

