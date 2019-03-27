Car crashes into Dunkin’ Donuts in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into a Dunkin’ Donuts coffee shop in Hialeah.

Hialeah Fire Rescue responded to the scene near West 68th Street and 23rd Avenue on Wednesday morning to find a car inside of the business.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a tow truck could be seen removing the vehicle.

Officials said there were no reported injuries from the crash.

Building inspectors were also on scene checking the structural damage to the building.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.