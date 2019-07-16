Car crashes into AutoNation dealership in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A car made a crashing stop into an AutoNation dealership in Coral Gables.

A video taken by a witness and posted on Only in Dade’s Instagram shows the front end of a white car inside of the AutoNation Chevrolet Coral Gables, in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and 42nd Avenue, on Tuesday.

Another picture posted onto the social media account shows the front of the car wedged between two glass doors.

It is not clear how the car ended up in the building or if the driver was injured.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.